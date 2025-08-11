Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim claims 'every strand becomes part of a story' with Mohit Suri

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Popular celebrity hairstylist, Aalim Hakim, has enjoyed a long-standing association with filmmaker Mohit Suri over the years.

Beginning from his debut movie "Zeher" back in 2005 to his latest release "Saiyaara", Hakim has been a constant part of Suri's journey.

Using social media, Hakim penned an emotional note, expressing what it has been like to be associated with the director all these years.

He wrote on Instagram: "From Zeher (2005) to Saiyaara (2025), I’ve had the rare honour of being part of every chapter of @mohitsuri extraordinary journey. Over these two decades, I’ve seen Mohit’s magic up close — the way he shapes characters that are raw, organic, and painfully real, yet still carry that breathtaking cinematic glow."

According to Hakim, hair is never just style - it is the silent poetry of a character — a language that speaks straight to the heart without a single word.

"And with Mohit Suri, every strand becomes part of a story that lingers long after the credits roll," he added.

Hakim stated that every Suri directorial - "Zeher", "Kalyug", "Awarapan", "Raaz", "Woh Lamhe", "Murder 2", "Aashiqui 2", "Ek Villain", "Half Girlfriend", "Malang", "Ek Villain Returns" and now "Saiyaara" — has been a lesson in storytelling through detail.

He revealed that the filmmaker lives in his process, which includes endless look tests, letting actors breathe into their roles, watching them quietly, and above all, listening… truly listening.

"He takes every suggestion with humility, turning it into something greater than you imagined," Hakim added.

Sharing what makes Suri stand out, he added: "What makes Mohit’s artistry rare is his perfect balance — nothing ever feels fake, yet everything feels larger than life. His frames hold truth and beauty in equal measure."

Hakim claimed that their brotherhood has been built on trust, respect, and shared dreams.

He further asserted that for every aspiring filmmaker, Suri’s journey is living proof that focus, humility, and relentless passion always create timeless magic.

