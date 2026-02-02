CDS Gen Anil Chauhan lays wreath at Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Yerevan, Feb 2 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, who is on a four-day official visit to Armenia, on Monday laid a wreath at the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum in Yerevan, honouring the memory of 1.5 million Armenians who were massacred.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS, laid a wreath at the Armenian Genocide Memorial & Museum in Yerevan, honouring the memory of 1.5 million Armenians who lost their lives in the genocide. The Memorial’s symbolic structures and the adjoining museum stand as a poignant testament to human suffering, resilience and the universal importance of remembrance, justice and peace," Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff stated in a post on X.

The Indian defence delegation led by General Chauhan arrived in Armenia on Sunday for a four-day official visit. The visit of Indian defence delegation marks an important step in taking forward shared strategic interests and enhancing long-term defence and security collaboration between the two nations.

"An Indian defence delegation led by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS, reached Republic of Armenia on a four days official visit on 01 Feb. The visit marks an important step in taking forward shared strategic interests and enhancing long-term defence and security collaboration between the two Nations," Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff posted on X.

"The delegation was warmly received in Yerevan by Ms Nilakshi Saha Sinha, Ambassador of India to Armenia and Major General Temur Shahnazaryan, Deputy Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia," it added.

Just two weeks ago, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the first tranche of guided Pinaka rockets destined for Armenia. The systems were manufactured by Pune-based Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL).

Armenia had signed a contract worth around Rs 2,000 crore in September 2022 for the acquisition of four Pinaka rocket system batteries.

The deal includes unguided, extended-range and guided variants of the system. Armenia also became the first international customer for the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, which has been developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The agreement marked a key moment in India’s broader push for Aatmanirbharta in defence manufacturing and its stated ambition to emerge as a significant global defence exporter.

Deliveries of the initial Pinaka unguided rocket systems began in July 2023 and were completed by late 2024, paving the way for subsequent consignments of advanced variants.

Speaking earlier on the exports, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the shipment of Pinaka missiles reflected the growing strength and maturity of India’s defence industry.

He said the development demonstrated India’s expanding export potential, adding that the country was no longer only an importer of defence equipment but was steadily moving towards becoming a major exporter on the global stage.

--IANS

akl/as