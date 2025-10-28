CDS Chauhan and Indonesian Defence Minister discuss boosting bilateral defence ties

Jakarta, Oct 28 (IANS) Indonesia's Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on Tuesday met with India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan in Jakarta, discussing ways to enhance defence cooperation between both countries.

According to the Indian Embassy in Jakarta, both sides discussed opportunities for collaboration in the field of military medicine through specialist training programmes for Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) doctors, as part of efforts to strengthen defence capacity and cooperation in human resource development.

Welcoming General Chauhan, the Indonesian Defence Minister expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the Government of India to the Indonesian delegation during India’s Republic Day Parade in January 2025.

The CDS is on an official visit to Indonesia from October 26-31, aimed at further intensifying the robust defence ties between India and Indonesia.

During his visit, General Chauhan will hold a bilateral meeting with his Indonesian counterpart General Agus Subiyanto, Commander in Chief of Indonesia’s Armed Forces and meet other senior officials, including the Chiefs of Staff of the Indonesian Army, Navy and Air Force.

General Chauhan will also travel to Bandung and Surabaya to visit key defence industry establishments and shipyards in these cities with a view to bolstering defence industry cooperation between India and Indonesia. In addition, he will also engage in wide-ranging discussions with senior representatives from key Indonesian Defence companies and interact with various defence think tanks in Indonesia

“This visit of CDS to Indonesia highlights the growing defence engagement between India and Indonesia and will also serve to follow up on the defence-related outcomes of the State visit of President Prabowo Subianto to India in January 2025. The visit is aimed at further deepening cooperation between India and Indonesia, Comprehensive Strategic Partners, in the realm of defence collaboration,” read a statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Jakarta.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, on his first State Visit to India, attended this year's Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest. The visit coincided with the 75th Anniversary of India-Indonesia diplomatic relations, a milestone that reflects the enduring friendship and deep-rooted historical ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Subianto have reaffirmed that India and Indonesia, as maritime neighbours and strategic partners, must continue to work to further deepen and broaden the defence cooperation to a robust one.

