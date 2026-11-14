CBI raids 33 locations across six states in Mahadev online betting case

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out searches at 33 locations across six states in connection with the illegal online betting platform Mahadev Online Book App, targeting premises linked to its panel operators, officials said on Saturday.

The searches were conducted at Amritsar, Delhi, Nagaur, Dholpur, Bhopal, Raipur, Durg, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Mumbai and Nagpur.

The searches were conducted over the past few days following disclosures made by Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the key accused and principal promoters of the platform, after his extradition from the Sultanate of Oman.

"During these searches, live betting and gambling panels were found running and were dismantled. Digital devices, mobile phones and incriminating documents showing the use of mule accounts and a hawala network have been recovered and seized," the CBI said.

Chandrakar was extradited from Oman and arrested by the CBI on November 1. The Special Judge (CBI Cases) in Raipur subsequently granted the agency eight days of police custody for his interrogation.

According to officials, questioning of Chandrakar brought to light details about the functioning of the illegal betting platform and its extensive network of panel operators across India.

Investigators also confronted him with documentary records and digital evidence collected during the course of the investigation.

The CBI has registered two FIRs in connection with the Mahadev Online Book case after the investigation was transferred to the central agency by the Chhattisgarh government.

"Investigation conducted so far has revealed that the platform is run from abroad through a Head Office and operates in India through a large network of panel operators. These operators handle customer IDs, collect betting money in the bank accounts exclusively opened or hired in the names of other persons, and send the profits abroad through hawala channels," officials said.

After the completion of his police custody, Chandrakar was produced before the Special Judge (CBI Cases) in Raipur on November 12. The court subsequently remanded him to judicial custody until November 19.

Officials said the investigation is continuing to establish the role of other accused persons, including those operating from abroad, individuals who facilitated the betting platform's activities, and the public servants allegedly connected with the case.

The agency also stated that it is taking steps to secure the extradition of other accused persons who are currently absconding.

"Members of the public are cautioned that online betting and gambling are illegal. Lending or renting one's bank account, SIM card or identity documents to others for such activity is also a criminal offence and exposes the account holder to prosecution," the CBI said.

--IANS

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