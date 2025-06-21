CBI extradites Rs 3.66 crore Gujarat fraud accused Upavan Pavan Jain from UAE

Ahmedabad, June 21 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with assistance from INTERPOL and law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has successfully secured the return of Upavan Pavan Jain, a key accused in a multi-crore cheating and forgery case registered in Gujarat.

According to an official statement, Jain, who was wanted by Gujarat Police in connection with a high-value real estate fraud, was deported from Dubai and landed in India on June 20.

He arrived at Ahmedabad International Airport, marking the culmination of a months-long international operation.

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of the CBI, in coordination with the National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abu Dhabi, tracked down Jain's location in the UAE and facilitated his return. The Red Notice subject was returned to India on June 20, following his deportation from Dubai.

Jain is accused in a case registered at Adajan Police Station in Surat, Gujarat, on the charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating by impersonation, dishonestly inducing delivery of property, and forgery of valuable security.

The CBI stated that Jain, who was working as a real estate agent at the time, hatched a criminal conspiracy with his co-accused to defraud a complainant by forging documents and impersonating property owners.

He showed the victim four different properties and persuaded him to purchase them.

Jain and his accomplices then impersonated the actual property owners using false identities and forged documents.

They also opened bank accounts in the names of genuine property owners using fake identification documents.

Through this elaborate scheme, the group succeeded in cheating the complainant out of a total sum of Rs 3,66,73,000.

Based on a request from the Gujarat Police, a Red Notice was issued against Jain by INTERPOL on March 6, 2023. After his arrest in the UAE, the Government of India formally submitted an extradition request through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Red Notices issued by INTERPOL are disseminated to all law enforcement agencies worldwide to track and apprehend wanted fugitives.

The CBI, functioning as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, works closely with domestic law enforcement through the BHARATPOL platform to utilise INTERPOL's global network.

More than 100 wanted criminals have been returned to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels, according to the official data.

