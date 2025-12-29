Cara Buono shares BTS moments from ‘Stranger Things 5’ with Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Actress Cara Buono, who plays the iconic character of Karen Wheeler in “Stranger Things”, shared a string of behind-the-scenes moments from the fifth installment of the popular series.

Buono took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the hospital sequence, captured in the aftermath of her character’s fierce encounter with a Demogorgon while fighting to save her daughter Holly from being pulled into the Upside Down.

The pictures had Buono posing with Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Finn Wolfhard, producer Shawn Levy, and creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

For the caption, Buono wrote: “I flirted with the problem. She survived it. We don’t bond over brunch in this town. Some BTS from days in the hospital with people I love.”

Stranger Things combines elements of horror, science fiction, mystery, fantasy, and coming-of-age drama.

Set in the 1980s, the series centers on the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, after a young girl with psychokinetic abilities, named Eleven, opens a gateway between Earth and a hostile alternate dimension known as the Upside Down at a nearby human experimentation facility.

The cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Linda Hamilton.

The series is a blend of investigative drama and supernatural horror with childlike wonder, infusing references to the popular culture of the 1980s. The show also drew inspiration from Cold War-era experiments and conspiracy theories involving secret government programs.

Buono has also appeared in Hulk, Let Me In, A Good Marriage, Paper Towns, All Saints, Monsters and Men and She Came from the Woods.

--IANS

dc/