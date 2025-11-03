'Can’t express what I feel, it was incredible': Pratika Rawal on India’s historic WC title win

Navi Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) India opener Pratika Rawal, who was ruled out of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 due to an ankle injury, could hardly contain her emotions after watching her team lift the coveted trophy with a 52-run win over South Africa in the final on Sunday night.

Pratika, who had been in sublime form before her injury during India’s final group-stage clash against Bangladesh, was replaced by Shafali Verma — the star of the final — whose fluent 87 helped India post a commanding 298/7 in 50 overs.

Sharing her emotions while celebrating from the sidelines in a wheelchair, Pratika said,

“I can’t even express it. There are no words. This flag on my shoulder means so much. To be here with my team — it’s surreal. Injuries are part of the game, but I’m just so happy I could still be part of this team. I love this team. I can’t express what I feel — we actually did it! We’re the first Indian team to win the World Cup in so long. The whole of India deserves this. Honestly, it was harder to watch than to play. Every wicket, every boundary — it gave me goosebumps. The energy, the crowd, the emotion — it was incredible.”

Before her injury, the 24-year-old had been one of India’s standout performers, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer for the team with 308 runs, including a century and a half-century.

In the final, South Africa looked in contention at one stage, but Deepti Sharma’s decisive breakthrough triggered a dramatic collapse. After dismissing Annerie Dercksen, the Proteas fell from 209/5 to 246 all out, handing India control and eventually, the crown.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt (101) led from the front with a sublime century, but India’s bowlers held their nerve. Deepti starred with a brilliant 5 for 39, while Shafali Verma and Sree Charani chipped in with key wickets to seal a historic night for Indian cricket.

