Canada PM visits Indian restaurant, shares details of PM Modi’s trip to Toronto and Ottawa

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the North American nation during the fag end of year, on December 11-12.

The Canadian PM, who visited an Indian restaurant in Calgary last evening, shared the details of PM Modi’s trip to two provinces Toronto and Ottawa, while holding an informal conversation with the members of Indian community.

Carney said he "just spoke" to PM Modi and his visit will take place in Toronto and Ottawa. He further said, "We’ll see if we can broaden it out," Canada-based CTV News reported. A video of Carney's visit to the Indian restaurant and exchanging pleasantries with members of Indian diaspora also widely circulated on social media.

Sharing glimpses from his visit to the restaurant on X, Carney wrote, "The proud Canadians I met at Cinnamon Indian Cuisine and Bar in Calgary know what community means. Helping each other. Looking out for each other. Standing up for each other. They’re ready to get out and vote like Canada depends on it — because it does."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also confirmed the visit date while speaking with visitors at the leading outlet.

Earlier, the Indian High Commission in Canada has also confirmed that PM Modi will be on a visit to Canada from December 11-12.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Canada stated, "Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi will visit Canada on 11–12 December 2026. In the recent conversation with Rt. Hon. PM Mark Carney, both the leaders agreed to build on the positive momentum in ties and work towards concrete outcomes in trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties."

Earlier, on October 13, PM Modi and Mark Carney held a telephonic conversation and agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties while working towards concrete outcomes across key areas.

“Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney. We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties,” PM Modi wrote on X after the phone call.

“Together, India and Canada are contributing towards a more stable and prosperous world,” he added.

In June, PM Modi and PM Carney met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France's Evian and reviewed the bilateral ties. It was the fourth meeting between PM Modi and Carney in less than a year.

--IANS

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