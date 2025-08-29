August 29, 2025 10:58 AM हिंदी

Canada appoints Christopher Cooter as High Commissioner to India

Ottawa, Aug 29 (IANS) In a significant step toward mending strained relations, Canada appointed veteran diplomat Christopher Cooter as its new High Commissioner to India, marking a reset in diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The announcement came as both nations formally named new envoys, ten months after expelling each other's top diplomats amid a major diplomatic row.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand confirmed Cooter's appointment, while India's Ministry of External Affairs announced that senior diplomat Dinesh K. Patnaik will serve as India's next High Commissioner to Canada.

Cooter joined External Affairs and International Trade Canada in 1990 and has since held key postings across the globe, including as political officer in Kenya and India, charge d'affaires in Cambodia, deputy permanent representative to NATO, and high commissioner or ambassador in countries such as Nigeria, South Africa, Turkey, Georgia, and Madagascar.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday announced that Dinesh K. Patnaik, Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner to Canada.

The ties between India and Canada soured when, in October last year, then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that he had "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

A major diplomatic row had erupted when Canada labelled India's High Commissioner and other diplomats as "persons of interest" in the investigation of Nijjar's death.

India denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated", accusing Ottawa of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in the country.

As the Khalistani extremists in Canada openly targeted Hindus and their places of worship in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also broke his silence on the Trudeau government's leniency towards these groups, including expressions of support from the then Canadian PM that emboldened such factions.

However, with Mark Carney taking over as the Canadian PM, some calibrated steps to restore India-Canada ties have been taken, leading to Patnaik's appointment.

In June, Carney extended an invitation to PM Modi for the G7 Outreach Summit in Kananaskis, and both leaders held a pivotal bilateral meeting aimed at reviving the strained ties between the two nations.

The June 18 meeting was described as "very positive and constructive" by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. As an initial move, both leaders had agreed to restore High Commissioners to each other's capitals at the earliest opportunity.

