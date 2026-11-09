CAIT to hold national meet on Nov 13, seeks designated protest sites outside cities

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) will hold a national meeting of senior trade leaders from across the country in the national capital on November 13 to deliberate on protecting businesses from disruptions caused by protests and agitations and formulate a coordinated strategy to safeguard traders’ livelihoods.

The meeting will also discuss seeking designated locations for protests and demonstrations on the outskirts of cities along with issues such as GST reforms, cyber fraud protection, ‘One Trader-One Licence’ and the repeal of outdated laws.

CAIT Secretary General and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal said senior representatives of major trade organisations from different states would participate in the meeting.

The deliberations will include an assessment of business losses caused by political agitations, sit-ins and demonstrations in Delhi over the past month and their impact on traders, shopkeepers, small businesses, street vendors and people dependent on commercial activities.

Khandelwal said disruptions in the national capital affect not only shops and sales but also supply chains, movement of goods, employment, cash flows of small businesses and the broader economy, particularly during crucial festive and wedding seasons.

He said the trading community would advocate designating suitable locations on the outskirts of cities or at other appropriate places for protests and demonstrations, allowing people to exercise their democratic right to protest peacefully without disrupting commercial centres, markets, transport routes and essential business activities.

The proposal would be taken up for consideration across states and cities and the meeting would formulate a coordinated national strategy to pursue the issue with governments and the judiciary, CAIT said.

Meanwhile, CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia said the meeting would also deliberate on reforms aimed at making the trading sector simpler, safer and more competitive.

GST reforms, including simplification of procedures, return filing and compliance requirements, resolving technical difficulties and reducing unnecessary notices and litigation, would be among the key issues.

The meeting would also discuss measures to protect traders against cyber fraud involving digital payments, UPI, banking transactions and online commerce along with speedy grievance redressal mechanisms and concerns over bank accounts being frozen.

In addition, trade leaders would also examine outdated laws, rules and procedures that impose unnecessary compliance burdens on businesses and formulate recommendations for their repeal or amendment.

Other issues on the agenda include simplifying business procedures, improving coordination among government departments, expanding online permissions and single-window clearances and reducing unnecessary inspections.

Moreover, the meeting would also explore opportunities in digital commerce, e-commerce, Bharat e-Mart, promotion of Swadeshi products, strengthening MSMEs, exports, access to new markets and adoption of modern technology, according to the CAIT.

CAIT said it would present a comprehensive action plan to the government and relevant institutions based on the recommendations emerging from the meeting, with the aim of balancing democratic rights with the need to protect commercial activities and livelihoods.

--IANS

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