Cabinet greenlights 2 multitracking Railways projects worth Rs 3,399 crore in Maharashtra, MP

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved two multitracking projects across Indian Railways in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to ensure seamless and faster transportation of both passengers and goods.

These projects include Ratlam-Nagda 3rd and 4th lines and Wardha-Balharshah 4th line. The total estimated cost of the projects is about Rs 3,399 crore and will be completed by 2029-30, according to the CCEA.

These projects, covering four districts across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 176 km. The projects will also generate direct employment for about 74 lakh human-days during construction.

The decision will improve travel convenience, reduce logistic cost, decrease oil imports and contribute to lower CO2 emissions, supporting sustainable and efficient rail operations.

According to the CCEA, the projects are the result of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, which has been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services.

These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, cement, clinker, gypsum, fly ash, containers, agricultural commodities, and petroleum products, etc.

The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 18.40 MTPA (million tonnes per annum).

The Railways will help achieve climate goals and minimise logistics cost, reduce oil import (20 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (99 crore kg), which is equivalent to the plantation of 4 crore trees.

"The projects would also enhance logistical efficiency by augmenting line capacity along critical routes for transportation of containers, coal, cement, agricultural commodities, and other goods. These improvements are expected to optimise supply chains, thereby facilitating accelerated economic growth," said the CCEA.

According to the government, the increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion.

