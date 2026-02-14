Cabinet approves Rs 4,583.64 crore to boost road connectivity via NH-56 in Gujarat

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) In a bid to improve road connectivity in Gujarat, the government on Saturday approved upgradation of two sections of National Highway-56 to 4-lane in Gujarat with Rs 4,583.64 crore outlay.

This involves construction of 4-lane sections of Dhamasiya–Bitada/Movi (47.46 km) and Nasarpore–Malotha (60.21 km) in the state with a total project length of 107.67 kms, said the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The project is part of NH-56 which starts at Nimbahera in state of Rajasthan and traverses through Dahod District in Gujarat, Alirajpur District in the State of Madhya Pradesh and then re-enters Gujarat near Chhota Udepur District, terminating at its junction with NH-48 near Vapi.

The CCEA stated that the approved projects pass through Aspirational District of Narmada and will improve connectivity to tribal areas in Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Tapi and Bharuch, thereby helping in economic growth and development of the region.

It will also improve connectivity to the Statue of Unity, a prominent national tourist destination located in Kevadia village at a distance of about 11 km from NH-56.

The project is designed for 100 km/hour, enabling 70 km/hour average speed which will cut travel time by 40 per cent -- from 2.5 to 1.5 hours.

The approved project with 107.67 km will generate about 19.38 lakh man-days of direct employment and 22.82 lakh man-days of indirect employment.

The project will also induce additional employment opportunities due to increase in economic activity in the vicinity of the proposed corridor.

According to an official statement, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, through National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has taken up the upgradation of congested Jambugam (Bodeli)-Malotha section of NH-56 (175 km) to four-lane configuration under four packages.

After the completion of instant project packages, a continuous 4-lane connectivity from Bodeli to Malotha will be established, thus easing congestion on NH-56 and enhancing further connectivity to NH-53, NH-48 and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, according to the CCEA.

