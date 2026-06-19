Brussels: Kashmiris protest outside European Parliament, slams Pakistan for human rights abuses in PoK

Brussels, June 19 (IANS) Several members of the Kashmiri diaspora in Belgium staged a protest outside the European Parliament in Brussels, condemning the killings of innocent civilians in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), while calling for international attention to the alleged abuses in the region by Pakistani authorities.

Demonstrators held banners reading "Stop human rights violations in PoJK"; "Return the bodies to their families"; "Release detainees, families deserve answers"; and, "Europe must hear".

Addressing the gathering, one of the protestors slammed the Pakistani authorities over grave abuses in PoK and criticised the silence of the global community.

"On the right stands the European Parliament, a symbol of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. Yet for 13 days, as our people have been killed, disappeared, and besieged, this institution has remained silent. Today, I ask, can you hear our screams now? Can you see our blood now? Can you count our dead now?" the protestor said.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Conservative Party leader and MP, Bob Blackman also strongly condemned the brutal action on protestors in PoK by the Pakistani authorities, describing it as a “despicable action”.

Speaking at the British Parliament, Blackman said, "The illegal occupation of part of the Kashmir Valley by Pakistan has been going on since 1947. Many MPs in this house, of course, have supported that position. However, recently the Joint Awami Action Committee, who have operated in the illegally occupied part of Kashmir, have been demonstrating for basic rights to food, electricity, and healthcare.

“But the Pakistani authorities have launched a severe crackdown. They report that at least 11 people have been killed and many others injured. But the protestor groups report there are 20 to 30 deaths and over 200 injuries. I believe there are a number of British nationals that have been injured during these positions. There have been arbitrary arrests, and Pakistani forces have fired live ammunition on peaceful protesters,” he added.

The British lawmaker reiterated the call for action, noting that 30 members from the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir had written to the UK Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, urging intervention over the situation. He urged the Foreign Secretary and the FCDO to call out Pakistan over "despicable action” against peaceful protesters and sought a government statement on the matter.

"I understand 30 colleagues from the APPG for Kashmir have written to the Foreign Secretary demanding action. I would just echo the fact that we want to see action from the Foreign Secretary and our FCDO department on calling out Pakistan for taking this despicable action against peaceful protesters. So could the leader arrange for a statement next week from the foreign secretary on this particular issue? Blackman stated.

--IANS

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