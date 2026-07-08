British parliamentarians voice concern over worsening human rights crisis in PoK

London, July 8 (IANS) Several British parliamentarians have expressed grave concern over the escalating unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where dozens of civilians have reportedly been killed or injured in brutal crackdown by Pakistani security forces, while the region remains under a strict lockdown, curfew, and a complete communications blackout.

Addressing the British Parliament, the United Kingdom Conservative Party leader and MP, Bob Blackman, said that Pakistani security forces had opened fire on peaceful demonstrators in PoK, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries of civilians, including British nationals. He asked the British government whether it had summoned Pakistan's High Commissioner over the reported violence and what steps had been taken to protect innocent bystanders.

“In Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Pakistani security forces have fired on peaceful demonstrators standing for human rights and for the rights to food and for proper security in their area. More than 30 people were killed and more than 200 injured, including British nationals. So what action has the Secretary of State taken to actually call in the Pakistani High Commissioner and say, not only is this unacceptable, what action is being taken to protect innocent bystanders?” said Blackman.

Raising the issue in a parliamentary debate, another UK lawmaker, Imran Hussain, voiced serious concern over “continued bloodshed, arbitrary arrests, restrictions on communication, and a breakdown in dialogue with representatives of grassroots groups” in PoK.

Hussain said that reports "suggesting restrictions on the movement of food and medical supplies” into parts of PoK are deeply alarming.

“Groups such as the Joint Awami Action Committee have for many months sought to pursue peaceful negotiations around long-standing civic governance and economic concerns. There was a commitment that those issues would be resolved through dialogue. Criminalising grassroots movements can never be a solution," he added.

Highlighting the deteriorating situation in PoK, Hussain urged the British government to send a direct appeal to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and authorities in PoK to ensure that this dire situation in the region ends immediately.

“The lockdown and communications blackout must end. Any restrictions affecting the movement of food and medical supplies must end. Those acting as peaceful mediators must be allowed immediate access. Meaningful table talks with grassroots groups must resume immediately,” he stated.

He emphasised that respect for the human rights of Kashmiris in PoK must remain at the heart of any negotiations.

"Our government must play their role for the 1 million British Kashmiris impacted by this situation. They must continue to use every appropriate diplomatic channel to encourage restraint, de-escalation, and dialogue,” Hussain noted.

--IANS

scor/rs