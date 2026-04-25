Bringing 'Nari Shakti' to life on canvas: 'Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu' art exhibition in Delhi

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Celebrating the enduring legacy of “Nari Shakti” (woman power), the Kalamkar Gallery at Bikaner House in Delhi is currently hosting "Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu," -- a renowned Sanskrit hymn honouring the omnipresent Goddess, a contemporary art exhibition that explores the cultural and spiritual power of the Divine Feminine.

The exhibition is organised to showcase that this power bridges ancient scriptural wisdom with modern visual storytelling. Running until April 26, the exhibition features a collection of paintings that each depict a distinct manifestation of Shakti, or divine energy.

Behind every work created by artist Shiny Sharma lies a narrative regarding the power of the Goddess.

In a conversation with IANS, Sharma explained that her work is not limited to a single theme. Instead, it serves as an expression of her long-standing perception of “Nari Shakti” and the inherent energy present within every living being. This vision eventually crystallised into the collection titled “Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu.”

She emphasised that the Goddess represents more than a single deity; she is “Chit Shakti,” the vital energy that permeates all living creatures and without which life would be impossible. Indian philosophy posits that without Shakti, even Lord Shiva remains lifeless. This exhibition is dedicated to that creative and infusing energy, specifically celebrating the strength of women.

While the majority of her works are executed on canvas using acrylic and oil, Sharma also incorporates multimedia elements. She noted that nature itself serves as her canvas, and she often utilises whatever materials the environment provides, such as soil, wood, or traditional rice paste used in Alpana floor art.

In addition to her artistic pursuits, Shiny Sharma serves as the President of the Army Wives Welfare Association for the Northern Army Command. Her responsibilities include the welfare of Army women, war widows known as Veer Naris, and their children.

When discussing how she balances art with her daily duties, she remarked that art is her life. She believes that her responsibilities connect her to her creativity in a deeper way, noting that art is not created in solitude but is shaped by society, environment, and the people one meets.

Sharma expressed that she feels fortunate to work on behalf of people who constantly face peril. She draws inspiration from the resilience of Army wives who manage their households with immense strength while their husbands are deployed at the borders.

She specifically highlighted the courage of the Veer Naris, who, despite the loss of their loved ones, move forward into new chapters of life with renewed vigour.

Furthermore, she spoke about the children growing up in challenging circumstances. Through the Sadbhavana schools and hostels operated by the Army, the women of the association work together to provide a nurturing environment for these children. This initiative focuses on holistic development rather than just academics.

Sharma endeavours to introduce these children to art through dedicated clubs in their hostels, viewing music and art as essential channels through which individuals can express their innermost emotions and develop their personalities.

--IANS

sktr/uk