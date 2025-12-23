December 23, 2025 10:41 PM हिंदी

Bradley Cooper seeks permission from Gigi Hadid's mother for marriage

Los Angeles, Dec 23 (IANS) Hollywood star Bradley Cooper seems to be serious about his marriage with his girlfriend Gigi Hadid. The actor has reportedly sought permission to propose and marry her.

It has been claimed that the 50-year-old actor has spoken to the 30-year-old model's mom, TV personality Yolanda Hadid, 61, and she is happy for her daughter, who has been dating Bradley since October 2023, reports ‘Female First UK’.

A source told the Daily Mail, "Bradley asked Yolanda for Gigi's hand in marriage. He wants her to know how serious he is about Gigi and how he plans to build a solid family with her in New York”.

It has been said that Gigi, who met Bradley at a child's birthday party, where their daughters attended as guests, has been expecting a proposal, and discussed getting married with Yolanda and her 77-year-old dad, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid.

The insider said, "Her mom, Yolanda, is on board, so that was a no-brainer. But Gigi telling her father she wants to marry Bradley is a big step; it's much more official”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Bradley, who was married to 52-year-old actress Jennifer Esposito from 2006 until 2007, has also reportedly let his mom, Gloria Campano, in on his plans to say "I do" to Gigi in, possibly, 2026.

The insider added, "They are very close and he loops her in on everything”.

It has been said that the ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ star and the blonde beauty want to tie the knot so that their children can be brought up together. Bradley has Lea, eight, with his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend, model Irina Shayk, whom he broke up with in June 2019 after four years together.

And Gigi has Khai, five, with her former 32-year-old boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik, who she split from in 2021 after they dated on-and-off for almost five years.

