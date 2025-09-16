September 16, 2025 12:19 PM हिंदी

Boxing is a stress buster for me, says actor Ashwin Kakamanu (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, Sep 16 (IANS) Well known actor Ashwin Kakamanu, whose performance in director Ravindra Madhava's edge-of-the-seat action thriller 'Thanal' has come in for praise from the critics and the industry insiders, has now disclosed that he has taken up boxing big time and that the sport is a stress buster for him.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Ashwin Kakamanu says, "Boxing is something I always enjoyed watching because I'm a huge Sylvester Stallone fan. Therefore, I'm a huge Rocky fan by default."

"And right from when I was a teenager, it has always been a thrill for me. Even when I was kind of down, I would just put the thing on YouTube and just watch it," he explains.

Going on to give details of when he took up boxing seriously, the actor said, "Before the pandemic, I had actually gotten this offer for a boxing film which I really liked. I was like, 'This is it. I get to play this role'. So, I joined boxing. But then pandemic happened, boxing kind of went by the wayside."

However, the actor discloses that during the last year, he felt he should get back to boxing. "Boxing kind of gives you this, mental relief. In fact, it's a stress buster. I also go with my wife and my friends. So, it's actually fun to do it as friends," says the actor, who goes on to add that they have taken up the sport as

"We both go for class and my friend also comes. So, we motivate each other. Your body posture automatically changes when you take up the sport. Your shoulder, your speed, all those things kind of add to it. So, it's a fitness thing. In fitness, it gets repetitive going to the gym and doing the same things. So, adding a new skill like boxing changes that. Also, there's animal flow, there's these animal postures and mobility. So, I feel you know, boxing helps me get into that Zen state."

