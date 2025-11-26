Border issue 'very complex', will take time to resolve: Chinese envoy

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Xu Feihong, the Ambassador of China to India, on Tuesday stated that even as both countries continue to hold Special Representatives' Talks on the Boundary Question, the issue remains complex and will take time to get resolved.

"In recent years, the situation on the China-India border has been generally stable, and both sides have maintained close communication on the border issue through diplomatic and military channels. This August, China and India held the 24th Special Representatives’ Talks on the Boundary Question, reaching a 10-point consensus. Recently, the Chinese and Indian militaries held the 23rd round of Corps Commander Level Meeting on the western sector of the border, conducting in-depth communication on the management and control of the western sector," Ambassador Xu Feihong said at an event titled 'China's 15th Five-Year Plan：New Blueprint for China's Development, New Opportunities for China-India Cooperation'.

The Ambassador was replying to a question on the current situation on the India-China border as both countries continue to work on disengagement, de-escalation, and demobilization of troops.

"The China-India border issue is very complex and it will indeed take time to resolve it. I believe that as two ancient civilizations, China and India have sufficient wisdom and ability to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas and find a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable solution. China is willing to work with India, under the guidance of the important consensus by the two leaders to strengthen normalized boundary management and control, carry forward the process of management and de-escalation, and jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas," he added.

He mentioned further: "However, the border issue is far from the entirety of the China-India relationship. I hope we should handle the China-India relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, placing the border issue in a proper place within the relationship, not defining the bilateral relations by the border issue, and preventing specific differences from affecting bilateral exchanges and cooperation. I believe this is in line with the fundamental interests of both countries and the common aspirations of both peoples".

The 23rd round of India-China Corps Commander Level meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on October 25. This was the first meeting of the General Level Mechanism in the Western Sector since the 24th round of Special Representatives Talks held on August 19. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere.

"The two sides noted the progress since the 22nd round of Corps Commander Level Meeting held in October 2024 and shared the view that peace and tranquility has been maintained in the India-China border areas. Both sides agreed to continue to use existing mechanisms to resolve any ground issues along the border to maintain stability," read a statement issued by the MEA after the meeting.

The Chinese Ambassador also reckoned that people-to-people exchanges are an important way to enhance mutual understanding.

"Currently, China-India relations maintain a momentum of improvement and development, providing even broader space for people-to-people exchanges. Of course, communications between the peoples and between the hearts are endless. I hope the two sides will strengthen exchanges and cooperation in such fields as political parties, think tanks, youth, culture, and education, and resume the mutual exchange of resident journalists as soon as possible. As Ambassador, I hope to see that more Chinese businessmen come to India to conduct business, and more Chinese tourists come to India to experience its ancient history and gorgeous culture. I believe that one day, when the people of China and India can exchange visits like visiting relatives, the friendship and vibes between the two peoples will be strengthened, and mutual understanding and trust between the two countries will increase," he emphasised.

--IANS

/as