Boney Kapoor tells Orry: 'you are using me for clout', Janhvi reacts

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Boney Kapoor left his daughter Jahnvi Kapoor and his rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya in splits with his version of Justin Bieber's "Go Baby" song.

Orry dropped a fun video on his Insta handle on Saturday, where he was seen asking Boney to complete the lyrics of the popular track and in response to it Boney Kapoor humorously accused Orry for using him for clout.

Orry begins with "That's my baby, she's iconic...iPhone case, lip gloss on it".

Giving the lyrics his own twist, the producer joined Orry saying, "Orry you are not my baby and this is just platonic. You are using me for clout, and this is just demonic," leaving everyone in the room laughing hysterically.

Posting the fun clip on social media, Orry wrote, "He knows. @boney.kapoor @janhvikapoor @shikharpahariya @lilbieber @haileybieber. (sic)"

In another update, Boney's other daughter, Anshula Kapoor, recently got engaged to Rohan Thakkar.

During the “Gor Dhana” ceremony, the bride-to-be performed a father-daughter dance with Boney.

The video dropped by Anshula on her IG showed the filmmaker kissing her daughter's hands with affection before the two broke into a slow dance.

Boney also planted a kiss on her daughter's cheek during the festivities.

An overwhelmed Anshula wrote, "My first dance with dad @boney.kapoor (red heart emoji) To be twirled by him made me feel like a little girl again.. undoubtedly, one of my most favorite memories from the night...Love you dad (hug emoji).

Half-sister Janhvi and Shikhar Pahariya’s romantic gestures garnered a lot of eyeballs during Anshula's “Gor Dhana” ceremony.

In one of the pictures from the festivities, Shikhar can be seen standing behind Janhvi with his hand resting on her shoulder, while Janhvi holds on to his little finger, marking a cute gesture of affection by the rumored lovebirds.

Although Janhvi and Shikhar have never officially confirmed their relationship, these two are often seen sharing posts for one another on social media and even making public appearances together.

