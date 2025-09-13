Boney Kapoor pays a visit to CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

September 13, 2025 10:59 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) One of the most prominent producers in Bollywood, Boney Kapoor, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Saturday.

Sharing a picture from the meet, the office of CM Yogi Adityanath penned on their official X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, "Today, in Lucknow, renowned film producer Shri @BoneyKapoor ji paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji Maharaj."

Posing in a red kurta pajama, Boney was presented with a bouquet by the CM.

It might also be interesting to know that Boney is one of the partners in UP Film City. Located in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region, CM Yogi's dream project aims to establish Uttar Pradesh as a major hub for film production, media, entertainment, and tourism.

On Friday, Boney decided to turn back the clock and posted a throwback picture of his late wife and Bollywood superstar Sridevi. The photo appeared to be from her late 20s.

The filmmaker keeps on treating the netizens with such precious memories with the superstar on social media. On September 3 as well, Boney shared a picture of himself and Sridevi from one of their trips to Tirupati.

He and Sridevi were seen sitting on the steps of the temple of Tirupati. While Sridevi looked gorgeous in a pink silk saree, Boney was seen wearing a traditional dhoti.

Dropping the snap on social media, Boney wrote, “From one of our many trips to Tirupati BALAJI.”

For the uninitiated, Boney and Sridevi fell in love with each other on the sets of the 1987 film “Mr. India”. After dating for some time, the couple tied the knot back in 1996 and were blessed with two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Sridevi suddenly passed away in February 2018 after a tragic accident in Dubai.

