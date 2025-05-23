May 23, 2025 10:39 PM हिंदी

Boman Irani asks 'why' as Anupam Kher takes a nap on his lap

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Boman Irani used social media to share a precious moment with "Tanvi The Great" maker Anupam Kher.

The versatile actor dropped an adorable picture of Kher dozing off on his lap in the car. Boman's expression made the pic memorable.

Sharing the adorable moment on Instagram, Boman penned a funny caption that read, "The hard work is done. The response is great. He’s so tired…But why on my lap???"

Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote in the comment section "Iv got competition," with two laughing emojis.

Their latest outing, "Tanvi The Great" garnered a lot of appreciation at Cannes 2025.

Sharing his wonderful experience, Kher took to Instagram and posted a video featuring Boman, Pallavi Joshi, and debutante Shubhangi Dutt.

In the video, Kher can be heard saying, “Hello, Cannes. Thank you so much for such a brilliant, amazing, heartwarming reception to our film Tanvi The Great. Thank you so much. I'm very happy and what a great festival it is. The film was received with love and warmth.”

“It touched the heart of everybody and thank you. We'll see you again with another film either as an actor or as a director. I would love to come back but I had a great time. We had a lovely time and it was brilliant," he added.

Addressing Boman, Kher added, “Boman Irani I'm making a video thanking Cannes for saying hello and thank you too. Yeah, what do you want me to say, sir? Whatever you feel,” he said.

Boman replied to this, “I don't think you should say goodbye. We'll just say au revoir for the time being because we'll be back next year. Bookings are done, hotel bookings are done. Airline has not arrived yet but we'll be back.”

Directed by Kher, the project also stars Iain Glen, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Karan Tacker, and Nasser in crucial roles.

Aside from Cannes, “Tanvi The Great” was showcased at the Marché du Film. The film is expected to reach the cinema halls on July 18.

--IANS

pm/

