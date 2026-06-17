Bodies of two sailors killed in MT Settebello attack repatriated, says Indian Embassy in Oman

Muscat, June 17 (IANS) The mortal remains of two Indian seafarers who lost their lives in the attack on vessel MT Settebello have been repatriated to India, the Indian Embassy in Oman said on Wednesday.

In the statement shared on X, the Embassy offered condolences to the bereaved families.

"The mortal remains of Mr. Aditya Sharma and Mr. Shivanand Chaurasiya, who tragically lost their lives in the attack on MT Settebello, have been repatriated to India. Our heartfelt condolences remain with their families during this difficult time," it posted.

On Tuesday, the Embassy stated that all 21 rescued Indian crew members of MT Settebello are returning to India safely from Oman. Prior to their departure back home, India's Ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise, interacted with thems.

According to the Indian embassy, 21 Indian nationals were rescued, and three others lost their lives following an attack on the Palau-flagged vessel MT Settebello about 30 nautical miles off the coast of Sohar in Oman.

"21 Indian crew members of MT Settebello are returning home safely. Prior to their departure, Ambassador interacted with the crew members, conveyed his best wishes, and appreciated their resilience during a difficult period. The Embassy remains committed to the welfare and safety of Indian nationals", the Embassy said on X.

"MT Settebello, Palau-flagged vessel was about 30 Nautical Miles off the coast of Sohar, Oman, at the time of attack. Oman Maritime Security Centre was intimated forthwith, based on which relevant Omani authorities were alerted for Search and Rescue (SAR). While 21 Indian crew members have since been successfully rescued, 3 seafarers lost their lives in the tragic incident at sea," it added.

On June 13, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar spoke to the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and lodged a strong diplomatic protest with the United States after the latter's Navy strike on a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman killed three Indian seafarers.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also summoned the US' Charge d'Affaires (CDA) Jason Meeks to lodge a strong protest regarding the continuing attacks by the US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian sailors in the Gulf of Oman, which have already resulted in the tragic and avoidable loss of three Indian lives.

The Ministry once again conveyed its deep concern over the use of lethal and deadly force against civilian shipping, adding that "such actions are unacceptable and undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce in a sensitive region at a difficult time".

The US CDA was requested to convey India's strong concerns to its authorities and to ensure that US forces operating in the region take all necessary measures to prevent the loss of civilian life, the MEA added in the statement

The US military acknowledged carrying out the strike on the vessel. According to US Central Command, American forces targeted the tanker after it allegedly failed to comply with instructions from US naval personnel and was attempting to transport oil from Iran in violation of an ongoing American blockade.

In a statement, CENTCOM said one of its aircraft fired on the vessel in the Gulf of Oman, disabling it after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from US forces.

--IANS

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