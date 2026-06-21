BLF leader urges Kashmiris and Pashtuns to stand with Baloch national struggle

Quetta, June 21 (IANS) Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) chief Allah Nazar Baloch has said Kashmiri and Pashtun resistance "could change the course of history" if they support the Baloch national struggle at what he termed as a decisive moment for oppressed regions, local media reported.

Allah Nazar Baloch stated that the "Punjabi state" had reached the final stage of its political lifespan, stressing that Punjab would soon become a besieged and landlocked region, The Balochistan Post reported.

Calling on Kashmiris and Pashtuns to support Baloch resistance, he said: "As a Baloch national soldier, on the front of resistance, I am ready to welcome Kashmiris and Pashtuns on behalf of the Baloch nation with an open heart and warmth."

He stated that they can cover the distance of decades in years if Kashmiris and Pashtuns decide to support the Baloch national struggle. He said the Baloch, Sindhi, Pashtun and Kashmiri people have faced exploitation, oppression and war crimes for 77 years and accused Pakistan of operating through what he termed "Punjabi colonialism".

He said that Pakistan would "shrink and be limited to merely a landlocked Punjab" if the Baloch, Sindh, Pashtun, and Kashmiri people decide to resist together. He said that Pashtuns and Kashmiris would not find themselves alone if they opt for the path of resistance and freedom.

"They will find the Baloch standing shoulder to shoulder with them on every front, including politics, diplomacy and resistance." He further said, "In light of history, I believe that when the resistance and freedom movements of different nations unite against a common enemy, they change the course of history."

Allah Nazar Baloch called Pakistan a military, occupying, and expansionist state based on the lands of oppressed regions, stressing that its structure was "an ugly stain on the face of history and a collection of contradictions."

The BLF chief noted that such nations carry the seeds of collapse within their own existence and reach an end through the consciousness and resistance of oppressed people and said that Pakistan had come close to that end, The Balochistan Post reported.

Earlier this month, Allah Nazar Baloch said that the resistance of people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) against Pakistani and Punjabi domination demonstrates that "oppressed nations cannot be subjugated by force".

In a statement, the BLF leader mentioned that Pakistan could no longer impose their decisions on the people of PoK, adding that the struggle of Kashmiris was an expression of their demand for basic rights and freedom. He said that Punjab's authority and domination continued in PoK, adding that the decisions regarding the region were being taken by the secretary-level officials in Islamabad instead of the people of the region, the report said.

Allah Nazar Baloch stressed that resistance to Punjab's domination was the right of oppressed nations and expressed support for PoK's struggle for the right to sovereignty and freedom. He said that the struggle for freedom was the duty of oppressed regions.

"We morally and politically support the freedom struggle of Kashmiris, Pashtuns and Sindhis," he said, as per The Balochistan Post.

The BLF chief made the remarks after several reports indicated that dozens of people were killed and hundreds injured as deadly clashes took place between the law enforcement personnel and protesters in the Rawalakot city of PoK.

The clashes were reported days after the Pakistani authorities declared the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) a proscribed group under anti-terrorism laws. The JAAC had previously also held protests in PoK over economic issues and political rights.

--IANS

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