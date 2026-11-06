BLA claims responsibility for drone attacks across Balochistan, kills over seven Pakistani personnel

Quetta, Nov 6 (IANS) The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for killing more than seven Pakistani personnel and injuring several others in three operations carried out by its aerial and drone warfare unit, “QAHR”, in Balochistan's Surab, Kharan and Kalat districts, local media reported.

In his statement on Thursday, the BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said that the unit launched nine consecutive drone strikes against a military camp at Tarki Dam in Surab on October 26, hitting supply facilities and guard posts and causing casualties and material losses.

He further claimed that the BLA targeted the main Pakistani military camp at Patkin area of Kharan on October 29, launching five guided drone strikes against a mortar pit and other defensive facilities.

The attack reportedly left two personnel dead and three seriously injured, besides inflicting significant damage on military installations within the camp, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to the statement, “QAHR” targeted a Pakistani military convoy moving along the main highway in Rodenjo, Kalat on October 30, where BLA fighters had already taken up positions for an ambush.

It noted that the operation began with three consecutive drone strikes, followed by a ground assault, in which five personnel were reportedly killed and two military vehicles were severely damaged in what the group described as “coordinated drone and ground attacks”.

The BLA also released footage of “QAHR” strikes targeting Pakistani troops and military installations in Kalat, Nushki, Mastung, Qilla Abdullah and Kharan, asserting that the attacks resulted in heavy human and material losses.

Describing the development of its aerial capabilities as a “historic milestone”, the group said it marked an effort to bring guerrilla warfare in line with “modern scientific and technological requirements”. It added that the unit enabled strikes against military positions from the air while disrupting Pakistani forces on the ground and creating psychological pressure.

The BLA announced the launch of its aerial wing, “QAHR” (Qazi Aero Hive Rangers), earlier this year during the second phase of its “Operation Herof”, claiming to have targeted Pakistani forces in several locations, including Gwadar Port.

These latest attacks come amid a series of drone strikes targeting Pakistani security forces in recent days, highlighting the growing use of unmanned aerial capabilities by armed groups operating in Balochistan.

Last month, another armed group, the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG), announced the establishment of a drone unit, “Aamir Aero Guardians”, claiming that it carried out a strike on a Pakistani military installation in Balochistan’s Kachhi district, causing casualties and material losses.

--IANS

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