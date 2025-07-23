Blackmail gave me the scope to go beyond usual paradigms: Actress Teju Ashwini

Chennai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Teju Ashwini, who plays the female lead in director Mu Maran's upcoming film 'Blackmail', says the film gave her the scope to go beyond the usual paradigms.

Says the actress, "“It was truly a new experience for me. Mu. Maran sir’s previous films like 'Kannai Nambathey' and Iravukku Aayiram Kangal have always given prominence to strong female characters. So when I was approached for the female lead in Blackmail, I was thrilled to finally get a substantial role that let me exhibit emotions and perform with depth.”

The actress known for her lively and colorful performances, will be stepping into bold new territory with Blackmail.

The film, which is set for a worldwide release on August 1, stars GV Prakash Kumar in the lead. This isn't the first time that actress Teju Ashwini has worked with G V Prakash kumar. She has worked with him on a song song Patak Patak, which went viral.

Reflecting on her collaboration with GV Prakash Kumar, Teju adds: “I had already worked with GV Prakash sir in a colourful music video, but Blackmail is a complete contrast. It places both of us in a more mature, intense space. The film itself is technically sound and narratively thrilling, with unpredictable twists that will keep audiences glued from start to end.”

The film is written and directed by Mu. Maran, known for his sharp and gripping storytelling.

Apart from G V Prakash and Teju Ashwini, the film will also feature a host of actors including actors Srikanth, Bindhu Madhavi, Linga, Thilak Ramesh and Muthukumar.

The film is being produced by A Deivakani and is being presented by Jayakodi Amalraj under the banner, JDS Film Factory.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is being handled by well known cinematographer Gokul Benoy.

Music for the film is being scored by Sam C S while editing for the film is being taken care of by San Lokesh.

The film has two costume designers in Thilakapriya Shanmugham and Vinod Sundar. The stunt sequences in the film are to be choreographed by Rajasekhar while makeup is being taken care of by Sasikumar Paramasivam.

