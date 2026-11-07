November 07, 2026 8:25 PM हिंदी

BJP to celebrate LK Advani's 100th birthday with special event at party headquarters tomorrow

BJP to celebrate LK Advani's 100th birth anniversary with special event at party headquarters tomorrow (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a special programme at its Central Office on November 8 to mark the 100th birthday of veteran party leader and former Deputy Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani.

The programme, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Diwali, will be attended by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Advani's daughter Pratibha Advani, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal, along with several other senior party leaders.

The event will commemorate Advani's inspirational life, his dedication to the nation, his contribution to the party organisation and his long journey in public service.

According to the programme details shared by the party, the celebrations will begin at 10 a.m. with a puja and havan. This will be followed by a special 20-minute video presentation highlighting significant moments from Advani's life and excerpts from some of his prominent speeches.

Videos featuring senior leaders sharing their experiences and reflecting on Advani's contributions to the party and the nation will also be screened during the programme.

Subsequently, Pratibha Advani and Union Minister Piyush Goyal will address the gathering and share their thoughts on the veteran leader's life and legacy.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin will then address the programme, recalling Advani's contributions to the nation and the party and highlighting his role in shaping the organisation over several decades.

The event will conclude with the distribution of prasad.

In its statement, the BJP said the party has always respected the contributions, ideas and dedicated service of its senior leaders, guiding figures and distinguished personalities.

The party emphasised that the lives and ideologies of such eminent leaders serve as a source of inspiration for future generations.

It also reiterated its commitment to preserving Advani's legacy and carrying forward his ideals and values.

Advani, one of the BJP's most prominent founding-era leaders, has played a significant role in the party's political and organisational journey over the decades.

--IANS

brt/dan

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