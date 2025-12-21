BJP sweeps local body polls in Arunachal; PM Modi, CM Khandu hail victory

December 22, 2025 12:04 AM हिंदी

Itanagar, Dec 21 (IANS) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory in the local body elections in Arunachal Pradesh, securing a majority of seats in the Zilla Parishads and Gram Panchayats, polls for which were held on December 15, officials said on Sunday.

The BJP also scored a decisive win in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) elections by winning 14 of the 20 wards. However, the regional People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) emerged victorious in the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC), bagging five of the eight wards, while the BJP won two and an Independent secured one seat. The opposition Congress failed to win a single seat in both the IMC and PMC elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the BJP’s impressive performance in the local body polls.

In a post on X, he said, “The people of Arunachal Pradesh show unwavering support for the politics of good governance. I thank the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the affection they have shown towards the BJP.”

“This strengthens our resolve to keep working for the state’s transformation. I appreciate the BJP karyakartas for working tirelessly among the people,” the Prime Minister added.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also expressed gratitude to the electorate for the party’s resounding victory.

“Grateful to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their overwhelming support and faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party. My heartfelt thanks to our dedicated party karyakartas at every level for their tireless efforts and commitment, which made this historic victory possible,” Khandu said in a statement.

Khandu said he attended the victory celebrations at the state BJP office in Itanagar along with state party president Kaling Moyong, Itanagar MLA Techi Kasso and party workers, during which newly elected corporators and Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs) from Itanagar-Naharlagun were felicitated.

The Chief Minister also thanked the State Election Commission (SEC) for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections despite challenges posed by the state’s difficult terrain and remoteness. “Sincere gratitude to State Election Commissioner Rinchin Tashi and the entire SEC team,” he said in another post.

According to final results declared by the SEC late on Sunday evening, the BJP won 170 of the 245 Zilla Parishad seats, including 59 uncontested, establishing its clear dominance at the district-level local bodies.

The PPA emerged as the second-largest party with 28 seats, while the Congress managed to win seven seats.

The National People’s Party (NPP), led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, secured five seats, including one uncontested, while Independent and other candidates won 23 seats.

Repeating a similar performance in the Gram Panchayat elections, the BJP won 6,085 of the 8,208 seats, including 5,211 uncontested victories, highlighting its strong grassroots presence. The PPA won 648 seats, including 386 uncontested, while Independents secured 627 seats, of which 280 were uncontested.

The Congress won 216 Gram Panchayat seats, including 111 uncontested, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) bagged 396 seats with 159 uncontested victories. The NPP won 160 seats, including 81 uncontested; the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) secured 27 seats, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won one seat.

SEC Secretary Taru Talo said that the results in 47 Gram Panchayat seats were decided by draw of lots after candidates secured an equal number of votes, while 45 seats remained vacant due to reasons such as lack of nominations, rejection of candidatures or countermanding of polls.

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in Itanagar, state BJP president Kaling Moyong said the election results reflected people’s continued faith in the party’s development-oriented governance.

He added that under the third consecutive BJP government led by Chief Minister Khandu, the electorate had demonstrated pro-incumbency, endorsing the party’s pro-people policies and transparent administration.

