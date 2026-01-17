BJP releases video song echoing PM Modi's call for change of Trinamool rule in Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 17 (IANS) Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government and the ruling Trinamool Congress on various issues from a public rally in the minority-dominated Malda district on Saturday, the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a video song on social media, the main theme of which echoes the Prime Minister's call for a change of regime in the eastern state, and the beginning of BJP rule after the crucial Assembly elections.

The title of the song is "Paltano Dorkar, Chai BJP Sarkar (Change is required, and so we want a BJP-ruled government)".

Just as Prime Minister Modi on Saturday attacked the state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress on various issues, the video song with scathing lyrics and a thumping tune narrates several developments in West Bengal in the recent past such as the R.G. Kar rape and murder tragedy, riot-like situations in several pockets of the state, and rampant corruption in multiple spheres, among others, as well as the general economic backwardness of the state.

The main theme of the song -- "Paltano Dorkar, Chai BJP Sarkar" -- is repeated throughout, stressing the slogan. A portion of the Prime Minister's speech has also been inserted, in which he is heard giving a call for regime change in West Bengal for the progress of the state.

The closing portion of the video song also lists the promises the BJP is making about social, economic and industrial development in West Bengal in a corruption-free regime if the party comes to power after the Assembly polls scheduled this year.

The Prime Minister, on Sunday, will address a rally at Singur in Hooghly district, the site of Tata Motors' Nano car project which could not take off following a violent movement against land acquisition for the project led by the Trinamool Congress when it was in the Opposition.

PM Modi's visit to West Bengal is particularly important, not only from an administrative perspective but also from a political standpoint, amid the crucial Assembly elections scheduled this year.

To recall, on December 20, 2025, the Prime Minister held a scheduled public meeting in Taherpur in Nadia district. He left for Taherpur by helicopter from Kolkata airport, but due to poor visibility because of dense fog, the helicopter could not land. After returning to the airport, he virtually addressed the gathering present in Taherpur. In that speech, he promised that he would visit West Bengal again soon.

