BJP questions omission of reserved categories in JPSC main exam result

Ranchi, May 24 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised serious concerns over the recently declared results of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Main Examination, questioning the absence of category-wise reservation details in the list of successful candidates.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters here on Saturday, party spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo alleged that the result, released nearly 11 months after the examination, lacked transparency and ignored constitutional provisions on reservation.

“Articles 15 and 16 of the Indian Constitution mandate reservation for SC, ST, and OBC categories. There are also provisions for EWS and other groups. Yet, JPSC has released the result like a lottery draw, without any category-wise breakdown,” Shahdeo said.

He added that the result does not clarify whether the mandated quotas for reserved categories were adhered to or whether the standard process of calling more than 2.5 times the number of candidates for interviews was followed.

Shahdeo pointed to the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination Rules, 2023, notified by the Personnel Department on December 19, 2023. The rules clearly mention category-wise cut-offs and provisions for SC, ST, OBC, EBC (Annexure I), BC (Annexure II), Women, Primitive Tribes, and EWS candidates.

“Even the JPSC notification states that candidates from each category should be called for interviews at more than 2.5 times the number of vacancies, and if necessary, the cut-off marks may be relaxed. Despite this, there is no mention of any category in the published result,” he said.

“This raises doubts about whether candidates from reserved categories received their due representation,” he added.

Shahdeo also questioned whether a disproportionate number of candidates from outside Jharkhand were selected, as has been alleged in past recruitment processes.

He urged the state government to intervene and ensure transparency, warning that the credibility of JPSC could once again come under scrutiny if corrective steps are not taken.

