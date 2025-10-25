October 25, 2025 7:18 PM हिंदी

BJP files complaint against Tejashwi Yadav over AI-generated video

Patna, Oct 25 (IANS) The legal cell of the Bihar BJP unit has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of circulating an AI-generated video aimed at defaming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

The complaint was filed by Bindhayachal Rai, convener and in-charge of the BJP’s legal and election commission coordination department in Bihar.

“We have filed a complaint before the Election Commission regarding a deeply objectionable and misleading AI-generated video circulated by Tejashwi Yadav on his official Facebook handle,” Rai said.

“The video maliciously portrays Samrat Choudhary and Nitish Kumar in a fabricated manner using artificial intelligence-generated content with false and misleading statements intended to distort public perception and influence voters during the ongoing election period,” he added.

He also shared the video link in his complaint letter.

The BJP alleged that Yadav’s act amounts to character assassination and a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), as well as the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The complaint cited Section 123(4) of the Act, which defines the publication of false statements about a candidate’s personal character or conduct as a “corrupt practice.”

Calling the video a deceptive deep fake, the BJP requested the ECI to take immediate penal action against Tejashwi Yadav and direct Facebook/Meta to remove the video and preserve its metadata for investigation.

Rai also urged the Commission to initiate an inquiry through the Cyber Cell and the ECI’s nodal officer to trace the origin and manipulation of the AI-generated video.

“I trust that the Commission will take swift and exemplary action to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process and ensure such violations are dealt with firmly,” Rai stated in the complaint.

The campaign for the Bihar Assembly election is currently underway in the state, and senior leaders of the NDA and the Grand Alliance are targeting each other.

