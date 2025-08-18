August 18, 2025 5:02 PM हिंदी

BJP congratulates C.P. Radhakrishnan on VP nomination; highlights OBC representation

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The BJP on Monday congratulated Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on being named the NDA’s vice presidential candidate, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing a leader from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The election for the post of the Vice President of India, is scheduled to be held on September 9.

Radhakrishnan, a former president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit and a veteran of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has been fielded as the ruling alliance’s nominee. His nomination drew praise from various BJP leaders, who hailed his long-standing commitment to public service and the party's ideology.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti welcomed the decision, saying, “Whosoever will be the INDIA Bloc representative, the NDA’s candidate is truly commendable. I know him personally and have great respect for him. He is a wise and kind individual. I thank our party for selecting such a good person as the vice presidential candidate.”

Niranjan Jyoti, another BJP leader told IANS, “With the support of NDA leaders, Prime Minister Modi has surprised everyone. Radhakrishnan comes from the RSS background, is a social worker, and has held several constitutional positions. I congratulate him and thank PM Modi for selecting a candidate from the OBC category. Best wishes to him for his upcoming endeavours.”

Radhakrishnan has served as the Governor of Jharkhand and held additional charge of Puducherry. A two-term MP from Coimbatore, he has also led the Tamil Nadu BJP and remains closely associated with the RSS since the age of 17.

With a combined strength of 786 members in both Houses of Parliament, the majority mark for the poll for the post of Vice President stands at 394. The NDA currently holds a total of 422 seats — 293 in the Lok Sabha and 129 in the Rajya Sabha — suggesting a clear advantage for Radhakrishnan.

Known for his proximity to former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Radhakrishnan is also said to have a strong working relationship with Prime Minister Modi. Outside of politics, he was India’s first exporter of knitted cotton to Bangladesh, and his consensus-driven leadership style is acknowledged across party lines.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also endorsed the BJP's nominee on Monday. Taking to social media, he wrote, "The decision to make Maharashtra Governor Radhakrishnan the NDA candidate for the post of Vice President is welcome. The JD(U) will support Radhakrishnan. Best wishes to him."

The JD(U) currently holds 12 MPs in the Lok Sabha and four in the Rajya Sabha, strengthening Radhakrishnan’s chances further.

Meanwhile, leaders from the INDIA Bloc reacted cautiously but acknowledged Radhakrishnan's credentials.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi, told IANS, “He is Maharashtra’s Governor and a non-controversial figure. He has also served as Governor of Jharkhand and as a Member of Parliament. We hope that if elected, he will uphold the dignity of the post and maintain parliamentary traditions.”

She added that the INDIA Bloc’s decision on whether to field a candidate or support Radhakrishnan would be taken after consultations among alliance partners.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal confirmed that discussions were underway and the Opposition alliance will announce its candidate later in the day.

“The Congress will not make a decision alone. We are consulting with all our alliance partners. The DMK has already made its stance clear. By Monday evening, everything will be finalised,” Venugopal said, speaking to reporters.

--IANS

jk/rad

