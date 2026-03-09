BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of ‘open warning’ to Bengali Hindus in viral speech clip​

Kolkata, March 9 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has flayed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her widely circulated remarks on social media. ​

The BJP’s national spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, on Monday sharply criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she had issued an "open warning" to Bengali Hindus during a recent public address or dharna programme. ​

In a post on his X handle (@pradip103), Bhandari shared a video clip purportedly showing Banerjee stating, “We exist, that is why all of you are safe. If we were not here, when a certain community comes together as a group and surrounds you, they would finish you off in one second.” ​

He described the remark as an "open threat" to Bengali Hindus, claiming it reflected desperation amid Trinamool’s slipping ground support. ​

Bhandari further accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of resorting to "open Bengali Hindu hate" through such statements, framing it as part of a broader pattern of polarisation. ​

The quoted statement, widely circulated on social media with similar posts from multiple BJP-aligned accounts and supporters, has sparked intense online debate. ​

Several users shared the same clip, interpreting it as Banerjee implying that her political presence or Trinamool’s governance acts as a protective barrier for Hindus against potential threats from another community. ​

While the exact context of Banerjee's speech, reportedly made from a "Dharna Drama Manch" (a protest or public platform), remains under scrutiny, no immediate official clarification or denial from the Chief Minister's office or Trinamool has surfaced. ​

The remark appears to have been part of a larger address amid ongoing political tensions in the state, possibly linked to recent protests, assembly disruptions, or community-related issues. ​

BJP leaders have amplified the clip to highlight what they call Trinamool’s alleged anti-Hindu bias and vote-bank politics. ​

As West Bengal heads toward electoral battles, such exchanges underscore deepening political divides in the state. ​

