November 11, 2025 5:34 PM हिंदी

Bina Kak remembers meeting Dharmendra in 1986 during her tenure as Deputy Minister

Bina Kak remembers meeting Dharmendra in 1986 during her tenure as Deputy Minister

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Veteran actress-turned-politician Bina Kak recalled her first meeting with Bollywood legend Dharmendra back in 1986.

As the whole nation prays for the ‘Sholay’ actor’s health, Bina shared nostalgic memories of her encounter with the veteran actor, reflecting on the moment she met him during her tenure. In her heartfelt post, she described the experience as memorable. Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ actress posted a monochrome image of Dharmendra and wrote, “Dharam P ha jee (bhappa jee ) that’s what I call him. First met him when I was deputy minister in 1986 in Rajasthan where he was shooting. He had come to meet the them CM late Harideo Joshi jee .. what a man he shook hand with me My hand just got lost in his big hand!!”

“Stayed in touch !! Loving , khandani, cultured, extremely affectionate family man. Who loved nature and good food Stay there PA jee. You are a fighter just be there The Nation is praying for your Good health.”

Bina Kak’s post comes as Dharmendra is in the hospital, with the nation praying for the veteran actor’s speedy recovery. False reports about Dharmendra’s death have been circulating on social media. The hoax even tricked several celebrities and prominent political leaders, prompting them to post condolence messages online.

However, the latest updates on Dharmendra’s health confirm that the veteran actor is “recovering and responding to treatment.” When IANS reached out to Sunny Deol’s team, they shared, “Sir is recovering and responding to treatment. Let’s all pray for his good health and long life.”

Hema Malini took to social media to slam the false reports, describing them as “unforgivable” and “highly irresponsible.” She wrote, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

‘War rooms, monitoring’: Bihar political parties keep hawk’s eye on polls

‘War rooms and high alert’: Bihar political parties keep hawk’s eye on polls

Google Cloud powers IIT Madras’ Indic Arena, expands local AI capacity for India

Google Cloud powers IIT Madras’ Indic Arena, expands local AI capacity for India

Lyrical video of 'Nilaa Kaayum' from Mammootty-starrer 'Kalamkaval' released (Photo Credit: Mammootty/X)

Lyrical video of 'Nilaa Kaayum' from Mammootty-starrer 'Kalamkaval' released

Visa-on-arrival facilitation to boost medical travel in India: Piyush Goyal

Visa-on-arrival facilitation to boost medical travel in India: Piyush Goyal

Divya Dutta reflects on how Dharmendra has a special place in her life

Divya Dutta reflects on how Dharmendra has a special place in her life

Parineeti Chopra’s brother Shivang Chopra wishes BIL Raghav Chadha on birthday

Parineeti Chopra’s brother Shivang Chopra wishes BIL Raghav Chadha on birthday

BJP leader Amit Malviya questions whereabouts of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka

BJP leader Amit Malviya questions whereabouts of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka

‘Can’t believe my daughter’s involvement’: Father of Dr Shaheen arrested in Faridabad case

‘Can’t believe my daughter’s involvement’: Father of Dr Shaheen arrested in Faridabad case

Indian envoy calls on Nauru President, reaffirms commitment to deepen ties

Indian envoy calls on Nauru President, reaffirms commitment to deepen ties

Farah Khan takes a dig at friend Juhi Chawla on her birthday

Farah Khan takes a dig at friend Juhi Chawla on her birthday