BIMSTEC initiative will promote traditional medicine, strengthen preventive healthcare across region: India

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) India on Wednesday congratulated Sri Lanka for successfully hosting the inaugural BIMSTEC Health Ministers' Meeting in Colombo, stressing that the meeting marks an "important milestone" in strengthening regional cooperation in the health sector.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the approval of the Revised Plan of Action (2026-2030) further reinforces collective commitment to regional health cooperation.

"Congratulations to Sri Lanka for successfully hosting the First BIMSTEC Health Ministers’ Meeting in Colombo on 11 November 2026. The meeting marks an important milestone in strengthening regional cooperation in the health sector. India is pleased that all Member States have agreed to establish the BIMSTEC Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, India," the MEA stated on X.

"This initiative will promote traditional medicine and strengthen preventive healthcare across the region. The approval of the Revised Plan of Action (2026–2030) further reinforces our collective commitment to regional health cooperation," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda addressed the inaugural BIMSTEC Health Ministers' Meeting and reaffirmed India's readiness to share its expertise and best practices in healthcare with BIMSTEC member nations.

Nadda highlighted India's progress towards Universal Health Coverage through Ayushman Bharat, strengthened public health infrastructure, and digital healthcare initiatives.

"Union Health Minister Shri JP Nadda addressed the inaugural BIMSTEC Health Ministers’ Meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, highlighting India’s progress towards Universal Health Coverage through Ayushman Bharat, strengthened public health infrastructure and digital healthcare initiatives," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a post on X.

"Emphasising regional solidarity, the Minister called for enhanced cooperation in health security, pandemic preparedness, One Health and traditional medicine, while reaffirming India’s readiness to share its expertise and best practices with BIMSTEC member nations," it added.

During the meeting, Nadda highlighted India’s commitment to hosting the BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence in Traditional Medicine in Gujarat's Jamnagar to promote joint research, capacity building and knowledge exchange.

"Guided by PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, India remains committed to building a healthier, more inclusive and resilient BIMSTEC region," he said, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Nadda arrived in Colombo on Tuesday to participate in the first BIMSTEC Health Ministers' Meeting and was received by Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha.

Upon arrival in Colombo, Nadda said that he was looking forward to engaging with his counterparts from BIMSTEC member nations to strengthen regional health cooperation, advance shared public health priorities and foster greater collaboration in healthcare.

--IANS

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