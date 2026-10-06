Bihar teachers, graduates will vote for change in MLC polls: Prashant Kishor

Patna, Oct 6 (IANS) Jan Suraaj founder and Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor on Tuesday said that teachers and graduates in Bihar, whom he described as among the most aware and educated sections of society, would vote for change and improvement in the state in the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) graduate and teacher constituencies elections.

Kishor made the remarks while campaigning in Patna for his party's candidate ahead of the MLC elections scheduled for October 23. Jan Suraaj has fielded Anuj Kumar Singh from the Patna Graduate constituency, setting up a direct contest against the NDA/JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar.

Speaking to IANS, Kishor said the political change that he claimed began in Bankipur would continue and asserted that people would not accept the government led by Samrat Choudhary.

"The change in Bihar that began in Bankipur is unstoppable. The public will not accept the government led by Samrat Choudhary. Teachers and graduates are among the most aware and educated classes in Bihar. These people will vote for change and improvement in Bihar and give their mandate to change the government," Kishor told IANS.

"Teachers are demanding respect, a better education system, and the seventh pay scale. Meanwhile, graduate youth want employment. Both these classes desire a political shift, and Jan Suraaj will work to raise their voices strongly," he said.

The Bihar Legislative Council elections are scheduled to be held for eight seats, covering graduate and teacher constituencies. Political parties and candidates have stepped up their campaigning ahead of the October 23 polling.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin also arrived in Patna on Tuesday as part of preparations for the Legislative Council elections.

Reacting to Nitin Nabin's visit and his election-related meetings, Kishor said, "Nitin Nabin is also holding meetings. But the real question is: how many meetings has he held in Bankipur, and how much public support has he received there? If the people of Bankipur did not vote for him, who will listen to him in the teachers' constituency?"

Kishor said Jan Suraaj's campaign would focus on issues concerning teachers and unemployed graduates.

"Our resolve is clear. The fight for respect for teachers and the seventh pay scale will be pursued strongly. We will also work towards creating solid mechanisms to create employment opportunities for unemployed graduates in Bihar. This is the politics of change, and this is the voice of Jan Suraaj," he added.

With nominations for the eight Council seats concluding on Tuesday, political parties and alliances are now expected to shift their focus towards campaigning and voter outreach.

The BJP leadership is also expected to assess coordination with NDA partners as the alliance seeks to consolidate its campaign ahead of the October 23 polling.

--IANS

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