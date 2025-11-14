November 14, 2025 8:15 PM हिंदी

Bihar results: NDA sweeps Darbhanga, wins all 9 seats; 100 pc strike rate

Bihar results: NDA sweeps Darbhanga, wins all 9 seats; 100 pc strike rate

Patna, Nov 14 (IANS) The NDA has registered a thumping victory in Bihar, and Darbhanga district has delivered a perfect result, contributing significantly to the alliance’s statewide dominance.

Darbhanga has nine Assembly constituencies, and all nine have been won by the BJP and JDU. Other NDA allies, such as LJPRV, HAM, or RLM, did not contest here.

Alinagar: The Alinagar seat was considered a hot seat in Darbhanga as Bhojpuri folk singer Maithili Thakur contested on the BJP ticket. She has defeated the RJD candidate Binod Mishra with a margin of 11730 votes.

Bahadurpur: Madan Sahani of JDU, who was the cabinet minister in the previous Nitish Kumar government, won the electoral battle against Bhola Yadav of RJD. Bhola Yadav is considered a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. The margin of victory was 12011 votes.

Benipur: Binay Kumar Choudhary of JDU won the contest against Congress candidate Mithilesh Kumar Choudhary with a margin of 13603 votes.

Darbhanga: Former cabinet minister and BJP candidate Sanjay Saraogi defeated Umesh Sahani of VIP with a margin of 24593 votes.

Darbhanga rural: Ratenesh Kumar Mandal of JDU defeated the RJD candidate Lalit Kumar Yadav with a margin of 18453 votes.

Gaura Bauram: Gaura Bauram was one of the seats where a friendly fight occurred between RJD and VIP, and eventually the VIP candidate pulled back his candidature. As a result, Sujit Singh of the BJP is leading by 5253 votes after 20 rounds of counting against Afzal Ali Khan of RJD. Only two rounds of counting are remaining for this seat. Santosh Sahani of VIP has scored only 381 votes.

Hayaghat: Ram Chandra Prasad of the BJP won the contest convincingly with a margin of 11839 votes. He has defeated Shyam Bihari of CPIM.

Jale: Jibesh Kumar of the BJP, who was also a cabinet minister in the Nitish Kumar government between 2020 to 2025, has defeated Rishi Mishra of Congress. The margin of victory was 21862 votes.

Keoti: Murari Mohan Jha of the BJP won the seat by a margin of 7305 votes against Faraz Fatmi of RJD. Faraz is the son of former minister Ali Ashraf Fatmi.

