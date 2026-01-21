Bihar: Ayushman Bharat scheme brings fresh hope for Motihari’s elderly with poor eyesight

Patna, Jan 21 (IANS) For Ramsakhi Devi and Lalababu Rai, the residents of Motihari district in Bihar, the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana came as a beacon of hope.

Both the senior citizens suffered from poor eyesight due to worsening cataract condition and they found it difficult to undergo treatment because of financial hardships. But today they have been treated free of cost and are living a normal life with clear vision – thanks to the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana – Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), launched in 2018, is the world’s largest public healthcare scheme, assisting crores of vulnerable families enrolled with it. The beneficiaries get a healthcare insurance of Rs 5 lakh, and it applies to every eligible household on an annual basis.

A couple of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries in Motihari, speaking to IANS, thanked the government for the necessary financial and medical support in helping them tide over difficult phases of life.

Neetu Devi said that she was unable to afford the money for the treatment, but as soon as she heard about the Ayushman card, she got her mother-in-law registered under the scheme and also got her cataract surgery conducted. She also expressed gratitude to the Modi government for launching a poverty-friendly scheme.

Lalababu Rai said, "The Ayushman card has been a great benefit. My eyes were operated on for free. I want to thank the government because my life has been filled with light again."

Shivam Kumar, who got his father’s treatment under the scheme, thanked the government.

Dr A.B. Singh, who operated on a few patients, said that previously, poor people did not seek treatment due to a lack of money and would often become blind. Before this facility was available, people would go to various camps for treatment, which often led to many problems.

"Now, patients come with their 'Ayushman cards' and receive free treatment," he stated.

