Bigg Boss OTT fame Palak Purswani shares a “Cinderella-like” moment with BF Rohan

Mumbai Oct 9 IANS Television actress Palak Purswani has shared a series of dreamy romantic pictures with her boyfriend Rohan Khanna on her social media account, giving her fans a glimpse into their special moments together.

In the first photo, Palak looks radiant in an off-shoulder pearl-embellished gown while Rohan, dressed in a sharp black suit, holds her hand. Both are seen laughing heartily, capturing an intimate, candid moment of joy. The second picture is an artistic collage with a black-and-white and colour frame, showing close-ups of their tender gestures.

Palak wearing a pearl necklace, holding on to Rohan, and a heartfelt line across the images that reads, “I waited for you my entire life, and you were worth every minute.” Another standout picture shows Rohan lifting Palak in his arms, both of them laughing. In another frame, Rohan is captured kneeling as he gently slips his sparkling stiletto onto Palak's foot, echoing a Cinderella-like vibe.

Palak also shared her romantic love story in the caption. “My little secret: I wrote about Rohan in my journal years ago. I used to write every night, asking the universe to bring me my man and show me how much good love could bring. There were honestly days I felt pretty hopeless, thinking there was no one who could match the passionate love I give out. But I kept waiting, trusting there was a plan.”

She revealed their first meeting and wrote, “Then, one random day, I was sitting at a restaurant and saw this guy at the table right next to me—it was Rohan. We just glanced and spoke a little, and then, believe it or not, we completely lost touch for two months! Just when I thought the universe had played a joke, there he was, popping up on my Instagram. That guy from the next table? He was my person.”

She added, “Since then, it’s just been a crazy amount of “it’s meant to be” signs. From the spirituality we share and our obsession with travel to how much we push each other in our work. It’s a complete karmic connection that I know was aligned by God." She further elaborated on a picture shared by her. “This photo—us laughing, me in my white gown, him in his black tux, and him literally carrying me through the hotel lobby after he helped me put on my heels—that is exactly what life is like with him,” she wrote. She added that Rohan knows her in and out.

“He knows what I need before I even do, he treats my family like his own, and he’s just the male version of me. He’s my safe place and my forever. The wait felt like a whole lifetime, but getting him as the prize? Totally worth every second. (P.S. Not our wedding yet, but every day with you, Rohan, feels like the best preview!)” she wrote.

For the uninitiated, the actress was in a relationship with actor Avinash Sachdev in 2019, and the two even were engaged. The relationship soon ended after Palak accused Avinash of betraying her. The actress was seen in 'Bigg Boss OTT season 2'.

–IANS

rd/