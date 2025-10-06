October 06, 2025 12:59 PM हिंदी

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Malti Chahar tells Tanya Mittal that all her ‘old videos’ are coming out

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 19,” wildcard entrant Malti Chahar will be seen giving some unsavoury news to Tanya Mittal, revealing that people outside are researching every claim made by her on the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

A promo was shared by the channel on Instagram, where Tanya, Malti and Neelam were seen engaging in a tete-a-tete in the bedroom area.

Tanya is seen asking Malti if she’s looking good outside or not.

To which, Malti replies: “You always are seen in saree. But I can see all your old videos.”

Tanya asks that “there is research going on on everything.”

“Whatever you are saying, if it's not true in the past, then it's all coming out,” replies Malti.

Tanya shares that the things about Baklava and other things she has said are normally things she actually does.

Pat comes the reply from Malti, who says: “We do it too, we don't say it. It's about how you come across. You guys are catching that. For example, you say that you did everything in a saree. But people are seeing that you are wearing a miniskirt. By the way, they are talking about all your businesses you have done. Because you don't talk about business.”

“What business did you do? It's a story that you have told. That I struggled a lot. How did you struggle to move out of the house?,” Malti questioned Tanya.

Tanya gives a clarification: “My younger brother was supporting me. He used to do a lot of things.”

Malti questions back: “But what was the struggle?”

A gobsmacked Tanya then replies: “Now I will be quiet. I won't say anything now.”

To which, Malti asks Tanya when she will keep quiet.

The promo of the show was captioned on Instagram: “Malti ki baatein sunnkar Tanya is surprised, kya ab unn donon ke beech tension hoga rise? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, Mon-Sun raat 9 baje @jiohotstar aur 10:30 baje #Colors par.”

