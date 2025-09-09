September 09, 2025 4:45 PM हिंदी

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt demeans television industry while “mocking” Ashnoor Kaur’s career

Mumbai, September 9 (IANS) Bigg Boss season 19 recently witnessed a heated exchange between Farrhana Bhatt and Ashnoor Kaur during a nomination task.

Farrhana Bhatt was seen targeting Ashnoor Kaur in a personal manner, further raising questions on the long-standing Bollywood vs. Hindi television debate. As a part of the task, Farrhana was required to distract and disturb Ashnoor to prevent her from completing her nomination duty.

While carrying out the task, Farrhana was seen repeatedly mocking Ashnoor's profession and career choices. Ashnoor, however, stayed glued and focused at the beginning but eventually retorted, reminding that her number of years in the industry is far more than Farrhana's mere number of years in Mumbai. She also added that her career spans longer, and she is extremely proud of her work. The argument escalated when Farrhana dismissively remarked that Ashnoor had only done “television serials”, while she herself had done “movies”.

Farhana also stated that she never wanted or even intended to work in television and that her focus was movies. The comment came across as demeaning not just towards Ashnoor but also the entire television industry as a whole. Ashnoor chose not to prolong the exchange and give Farrhana the attention she was clearly craving.

This is not the first time television actors have faced dismissive attitudes. A few years ago, actor Hina Khan, best known for her TV roles, made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. At the time, a well-known film critic had shared her Cannes photograph on social media with a sarcastic caption slyly questioning how TV actors were reaching Cannes! The comment had not gone down well with fans who had slammed the critic and supported Hina Khan. The TV vs Bollywood debate has been happening for years now.

--IANS rd/

