Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur’s parents react to their daughter's equation with Abhishek Bajaj

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actress Ashnoor Kaur's parents, Avneet Kaur and Gurmeet Kaur, have spoken exclusively to IANS about their daughter's journey inside the Bigg Boss 19 house and addressed the equation she shares with fellow contestant Abhishek Bajaj.

When IANS asks them about Ashnoor and Abhishek's friendship, a bond that has often been romantically linked by housemates inside the BB house, her parents respond candidly.

Talking to IANS, Gurmeet Singh, Ashnoor's father, said, 'It's a genuine and pure bond.' Ashnoor doesn't make friends easily. She prefers a small circle. Inside too, she's close to a few – Abhishek, Praneet, Avijay and Gaurav Khanna. We have no problem with her friendship with Abhishek. It's sincere and gives her emotional support."

On whether this bond has impacted Ashnoor’s performance in the game, Avneet Kaur added, 'Not at all.' Having friends and moral support is essential. Both of them are playing their individual games. In fact, Ashnoor has understood that she needs to focus more on herself now, and she's doing that well."

The parents also shared advice for their daughter as she continues her journey in the BB house. Avneet said Ashnoor has always been focused, whether in school or in the industry. "There's something nice everyone says about her. The advice I would give is, not everything deserves a reaction. It's okay to avoid certain things and save your energy. But now that she's stepping into a new phase of life after BB, I would tell her, when necessary, to speak up, maintain her dignity, but don't hold back when someone crosses the line."

Her father, Gurmeet, added, 'Being selective with words is good, but being too selective can make you lag behind.' I would encourage her to express herself more freely while staying respectful."

Meanwhile, Ashnoor Kaur has been showing what true friendship means while supporting contestant Abhishek Bajaj in the house in all his lows and ups. The two have often been romantically linked by housemates, but both have maintained that they are only best friends.

–IANS

rd/