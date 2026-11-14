Big B reflects on life's irony: I asked for it, but not this much

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a profound note on the irony of life, reflecting on how people keep wanting more when they have nothing, but often struggle to manage abundance when it finally comes their way.

Highlighting the unpredictability of life, Big B took to his blog and said that the world does not run according to one's wishes and that one must make the most of opportunities before they pass by. He ended the post on a light-hearted note, saying he was now off to catch some sleep.

Amitabh wrote: “Jab nahi milta tha, toh maangte the. Kuch bhi mil jaaye, bas mil jaaye! Ab jab Ishwar ki kripa se mil raha hai, toh keh rahe hain, itna mil gaya hai, rakhenge kahaan?”

(When we didn’t get what we wanted, we kept asking for it. Anything would do, as long as we got something! But now, by God’s grace, when we are getting everything, we wonder where we will keep it all.)

He added: “Jeevan ka bahut bada satya hai yeh — jab nahi tha, toh maanga jaata tha, lekin milta nahi tha. Ab bina maange milta ja raha hai, aur samajh nahi aata ki maanga toh tha, par itna nahi!”

(This is one of life’s biggest truths — when we had nothing, we asked for things, but they never came our way. Now, things are coming to us without even asking, and we don’t know what to make of it. We did ask for it, but not this much!)

“Arey miyaan, duniya aapke kehne pe thodi chalti hai! Aap toh kuch bhi kahiye, duniya chalti jaati hai. Agar aapne daud ke pakad liya, toh theek, nahi pakad paaye toh... thhan thhan Gopal! Ab chale hum neend pakadne!”

(Come on, my friend, the world doesn’t run according to your wishes. You can say whatever you want, but the world keeps moving at its own pace. If you manage to run and catch up with it, good for you. If you can’t, then you’re left with nothing! And now, off we go to catch some sleep!)

--IANS

dc/