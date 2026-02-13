Big B on growing up with less, calls excess ‘an unbalanced balance’

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a contemplative note on the idea of excess and the lingering imprint of one’s early years, saying that the joy of limited means can never truly be replaced by abundance acquired later in life.

Taking to his blog, the icon reflected on how one’s upbringing and the years of growing up with less remain etched in memory, regardless of present success or prosperity.

“Where you grew up from, shall ever remain with you .. what you progressed from, shall ever remain with you .. elements of the past growing years can never be forgotten , and equating them with present times is a misnomer (sic),” Big B wrote.

“If you have lived with less .. excess now strikes an unbalanced balance .. you know what was then .. and to be surrounded now by the now , shall never allow you to be in comfort .. not the comfort of living style .. but the comfort of the less ..(sic)” added the octogenarian.

The 81-year-old icon expressed that those who have lived with limited resources often find that excess in later years brings with it a certain imbalance.

“When you have just one .. having many now, in time, gives unpleasantness or a distance that creates disturbance .. comparing the two worlds shall ever produce this dichotomy (sic).”

Sharing an example, the thespian said that the happiness of owning just one new pair of shoes in earlier days can never be matched by possessing countless pairs now.

“The utmost joy of that new pair of shoes, then , can never be balanced by the countless you may possess now… possession of something that was not affordable then, may give joy .. but it shall ever remain temporary .. how much excess will you carry till the end. (sic).”

On February 10, the icon noted that while it may be early for his blog, responsibilities demanded the change in routine.

“It is rather early for the Blog... but some meetings have been set for an early morning hence this timing,” he wrote in the blog.

Reflecting on his professional journey, the thespian expressed that his efforts are gradually bearing fruit, adding that being engaged in meaningful work is essential. He also underscored the importance of staying engaged.

“Work efforts slowly fructifying and hope that one can be occupied in the time of work .. it is essential .. absence of work has detrimental feelings, and so work work work .. till you can ..More later,” he concluded the post.

--IANS

dc/