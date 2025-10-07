October 07, 2025 7:17 PM हिंदी

"Bidaai" fame Kinshuk Mahajan pens an emotional note for his twins as they turn 8

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) – Television actor Kinshuk Mahajan celebrated the 8th birthday of his twins with wife Divya Gupta, sharing a heartfelt post on social media along with a series of family pictures.

In his caption, Mahajan wrote, “Happy 8th birthday to our amazing twins. 8 years ago, our lives doubled in love, laughter, and adventure. Watching you both grow into such kind, funny, and creative kids has been the greatest joy. You may be twins, but you each shine in your own incredible way. And together you make the world twice as bright. Wishing you both a day full of giggles, cake, and all the fun you can handle. Love you to the moon and back, times two.”

The doting father shared a carousel of pictures that comprised his family moments. One image showed the twins dressed up for their birthday celebration. The twins wore a blue waistcoat and a gold and pink top, decorated with a floral appliqué. Another set of pictures showed the family of four at an outing. Posing under a bright light with a kiss and later at a temple visit in the hills.

The birthday celebration itself featured themed cakes, beautiful coloured party hats, and the children surrounded by gifts following the festive day. For the uninitiated, Kinshuk Mahajan married Divya Gupta in 2011, and the couple welcomed their twins in 2017. On the work front, Mahajan has been a familiar face in the television industry.

He gained immense popularity for his role as Ranvir Rajwansh opposite Parul Chauhan in the show "Sapna Babul Ka, Bidaai". He has also been seen in other television dramas such as "Chand Chhupa Baadal Mein", "Pandya Store" and others, where he received wide appreciation for his performance.

