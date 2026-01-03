January 03, 2026 1:11 PM हिंदी

Bhumi Pednekkar rings in New Year 2026 surrounded by love, food, optimism

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekkar welcomed 2026 on a warm and celebratory note, spending the special moment with people closest to her, along with plenty of hope and good food.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared a series of pictures from her New Year celebration, giving a glimpse into her festive mood. In one of the slides, the actress was seen following a popular New Year ritual involving grapes, playfully captioning it, “Instagram made me do it.” Other images included the actress having a great time with her family and friends.

She wrote as the caption: “Instagram made me do it Slide 3 please. Happy 2026. Bought in the new year with people I love, tons of hope and food.(sic).”

Bhumi made her film debut as an overweight bride in the romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015 after working as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years.

She rose to prominence starring in the commercially successful films Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actress was also seen as the septuagenarian sharpshooter Chandro Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh and a closeted lesbian in Badhaai Do.

Bhumi has since starred in the social dramas Bheed, Afwaah and Bhakshak.

On the big screen, she was last seen in the movie “Mere Husband Ki Biwi” with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

On the OTT front, she was seen in the romantic comedy drama series The Royals starring cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman.

The narrative follows a financially struggling royal family in modern-day India whose fortunes take an unexpected turn when the heir teams up with a hospitality entrepreneur to revive their ancestral palace as a luxury resort.

