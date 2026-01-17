Bhoomika Chawla-starrer 'Euphoria' trailer released

Chennai, Jan 17 (IANS) The makers of director Gunasekhar's contemporary social drama 'Euphoria', featuring actor Bhoomika Chawla in the lead, have now released a gripping trailer of the film, which is scheduled to hit screens on February 6 this year.

Produced by Guna Handmade Films and presented by Sri Thenandal Films, 'Euphoria' will be a contemporary social drama.

Taking to its X timeline, Guna Handmade Films shared the link to the trailer and wrote, "The intense and intriguing #EuphoriaTrailer out now. BASED ON SHOCKINGLY TRUE EVENTS.#EuphoriaTheFilm Grand Release worldwide on 6th FEBRUARY, 2026.#EUPHORIA A @gunasekhar1 film. Produced by @neelima_guna & @yukthaguna"

For the unaware, director Gunasekhar is best known for his films, the Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Okkadu' and the Anushka Shetty-starrer 'Rudhramadevi'.

The trailer begins with a young girl saying her parents wanted her to be like young civil servants Smitha Sabharwal or Amrapali and that she was well on her way to becoming one.

It is at this time that she receives an invite for a party. Her father, wanting his daughter to study society as much as she studies books, encourages her to go for the party as he believes it to be a "non-alcoholic" party.

The trailer then shows angry protestors smashing windows even as a newsreader announces that a woman had filed a case against herself for a crime that she had committed. We learn that it is Bhoomika who has filed a case against herself. However, the reason why she has filed a case isn't known, making people take wild guesses.

We then see youngsters, under the influence of alcohol and drugs, indulging in rash and violent behaviour. A news reporter points out that the rate of crimes by minors was increasing day by day even as a girl is shown being assaulted by a group of minor boys. The trailer shows some grim visuals after which Bhoomika is seen saying, "I made a mistake by giving birth to him. I should've killed him in my womb."

Apart from Bhoomika Chawla, the film will also feature ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sara Arjun, and Nassar, among others, in prominent roles. Following the mega-blockbuster success of 'Dhurandhar', 'Euphoria' marks Sara Arjun’s next important film, generating strong expectations among audiences.

Apart from these stars, the film will also feature a host of actors including Rohith, Vignesh Kavi Reddy, Likitha Yalamanchili, Adala Prudhvi Raj, Kalpa Latha, Sai Sreenika Reddy, Ashritha Vemuganti, Matthew Varghese, Adarsh Balakrishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveena Reddy and Likith Nayudu.

After nearly two decades, the celebrated Gunasekhar–Bhoomika Chawla collaboration has reunited in 'Euphoria'. Sources close to the unit of the film claim that Bhoomika appears in a powerful role specially crafted for her, which stands out as one of the film’s major highlights.

The film features music composed by Kaala Bhairava, with cinematography by Praveen K. Pothan. The film's dialogues have been penned by Nagendra Kasi and Krishna Hari while editing for the film has been taken care of by Praveen Pudi.

