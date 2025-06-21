June 21, 2025 8:18 PM हिंदी

Bhatia 35th as Scheffler is in 3-way lead with Thomas and Fleetwood at Travelers

Cromwell (USA), June 21 (IANS) Akshay Bhatia was tied-35th after a round of even par 70, which included an eagle in the Travellers Championship. Bhatia, fighting for a place in the FedEx Cup playoffs, is now Tied-35th and nine shots behind the trio of leaders, Scottie Scheffler (71), Justin Thomas (64), and Tommy Fleetwood (65), who were 9-under.

Bhatia birdied the third and eagled the sixth but dropped one shot on the fourth and a double on the 17th.

Scheffler had led after the first day, 8-under. On the second day, he had an early bogey on the sixth and then four birdies moved him to 11-under, and he was the sole leader before he dropped a double on the Par-4 17th in the last of the USD 20 million Signature events this season.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy was 3-over through four holes en route to carding a 1-over 71. McIlroy is now 5-under and T-9.

Thomas carded five consecutive birdies from the 11th to the 15th on the way to 64. This season, he has had one win at the RBC Heritage and three runner-up results, while Scheffler is looking for a fourth victory this season.

Fleetwood, an eight-time DP World Tour winner, is in search of his first PGA Tour victory.

Denny McCarthy (64) and Austin Eckroat (71) were at 7-under 133, followed by Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley (70) and Nick Taylor (68).

On the opening day, Bhatia shot even par 70 to be Tied-43 despite a double bogey. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler carded 62 for his second-lowest opening-round score of the season, for a share of the lead with Austin Eckroat.

Bhatia, an Indian American, has had a fair season with three Top-10 finishes, including a Tied-third at the Players, playing with the former Open winner, Brian Harman.

Bhatia had nine pars on the front nine and before he dropped a double bogey on the 10th. He got his shots back on the 14th and the 17th and was tied 43rd at even par 70 in an event that does not have a cut. Bhatia is just coming off a missed cut at the US Open but was T-16 at Memorial and T-22 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

