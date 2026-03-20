March 20, 2026 7:37 PM हिंदी

Bharti Singh’s family of four shines in first photoshoot after baby Kaju’s arrival

Bharti Singh’s family of four shines in first photoshoot after baby Kaju’s arrival

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Star comedian Bharti Singh has shared her first maternity and family photoshoot after the arrival of her second baby.

The comedian, on Friday, gave her fans a heartwarming glimpse into her growing family.

Marking the special moment, Bharti introduced her newborn, lovingly called Kaju (Yashveer), in an adorable post.

The photoshoot beautifully captures Bharti, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, their elder son Laksh aka Gola and the youngest member of the family Kaju aka Yashveer.

In the first picture, the family is seen colour-coordinated in soothing pastel tones, with Haarsh holding the newborn wrapped in the baby wrap cloth.

Little Laksh is seen sitting beside them, beaming with excitement.

Bharti, dressed in a flowing off-shoulder gown, looks elegant and warm. The second picture focuses on the newborn, peacefully asleep in a dreamy setup atop a miniature vintage car. He is seen surrounded by soft cushions, stars and a moon backdrop, further adding an adorable touch to the shoot.

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, on Thursday, Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa revealed the face of their three month-old son Yashveer

The couple shared the special moment with fans through a vlog on their YouTube channel, where they also hosted a face reveal event and celebration with their close family, friends and professional team.

For the uninitiated, Bharti Singh welcomed her second son Yashveer in December last year.

Talking about Bharti and Haarsh, the couple tied the knot in December 2017 after dating for several years.

Their older son Laksh was born in April 2023.

–IANS

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