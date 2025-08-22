Bharti Singh: I hate thinking about my childhood

August 22, 2025 8:59 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Stand up star Bharti Singh has talked about why she hates and feels bad thinking about her childhood.

In the upcoming episode of “Super Dancer Chapter 5”, Bharti gets emotional watching contestant Apsara Boro’s act because it resonated deeply with her own childhood struggles. Just like Apsara takes care of her sister, Bharti’s sister used to care for her.

In a promo shared by the channel, the stand up star was seen walking out in tears after an act on her childhood and is heard saying “Mujhe jis chiz se nafrat hai, vohi dikha diya (The one thing I hate is exactly what you showed me.)”

Asked why she said that, Bharti told IANS: “I feel very bad and I hate when I think of my childhood as I had faced a lot of issues.”

Bharti said that she never got to celebrate festivals like other children.

“I used to not like festivals as we did not have anything to celebrate like other children,” said an emotional Bharti.

Now, she stands up for all the househelp.

Revealing the reason, she said: “So now I always stand for all the house help, drivers etc, they take care of us leaving their kids behind.”

In the upcoming episode, Bharti gave new clothes to the contestant, who had earlier watched other children wearing new clothes. When the stand-up star learned about this, she decided to get clothes for her.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLiv.

The 41-year-old television star, who was the second runner-up in the stand-up comedy reality series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, has created numerous comedy shows as well as hosted various award shows.

She participated in the reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. In 2019, she appeared on Khatra Khatra Khatra, a show conceptualised by her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Since 2016, Bharti has appeared in Forbes India's celebrity 100 list.

Bharti married writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa after they dated for a few years in 2017. In 2022, the couple welcomed their son Laksh Singh Limbaachiya, who is lovingly called Golla.

--IANS

dc/

