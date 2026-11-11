Bhai Dooj symbolises sweetness of loving bond between brothers and sisters: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Bhai Dooj and wished for happiness and prosperity in society.

'Bhai Dooj', also known as 'Bhaiya Dooj', 'Bhai Tika', or 'Bhau Beej', is being celebrated in different regions of India with much joy and affection between brothers and sisters.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt wishes to my family members across the country on Bhai Dooj. This sacred festival symbolises the sweetness and warmth of the loving and deep bond between brothers and sisters."

"On this auspicious occasion, I wish everyone happiness and prosperity," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, extending greetings, called Bhai Dooj the "sacred festival of the unbreakable affection, trust and closeness between brothers and sisters".

"In our Indian culture, this unique bond between brothers and sisters is a beautiful expression of love, protection and family values. May God grant that this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity and joy to every family, and may this precious bond of affection between brothers and sisters always remain strong," CM Gupta said in a post on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to social media and extended heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to everyone on Bhaiya Dooj, the sacred festival symbolising the affection, devotion and closeness between brothers and sisters," CM Yogi posted on X.

"We pray to Mother Yamuna that this festival brings happiness, prosperity and well-being into everyone's lives, and that love and trust grow even stronger within families," he added.

Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in Kartika -- the eighth month of the Vikram Samvat and Shalivahana Shaka calendars.

According to legend, on Karthik Shukla Dwitiya, Goddess Yamuna invited her brother Yamaraj for a feast at her home. Since then, the day has been celebrated as Bhai Dooj, signifying that all living beings were freed from the sufferings of Naraka and blessed with happiness.

--IANS

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